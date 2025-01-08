Smith leads Bellarmine against Jacksonville after 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-12, 0-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-12, 0-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Jacksonville after Billy Smith scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 71-65 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights are 3-3 in home games. Bellarmine is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Bellarmine is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Knights and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Knights.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

