Smith leads Arkansas against Vanderbilt after 23-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-12, 1-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 2-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Vanderbilt after Kiki Smith scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 94-62 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores have gone 11-1 at home. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 in SEC play. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Razorbacks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Oliver is averaging 4.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games.

Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 9.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

