Smith, Furman Paladins to host Peterson and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-3, 2-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quimari Peterson and East Tennessee State visit Pjay Smith Jr. and Furman on Wednesday.

The Paladins are 7-1 in home games. Furman is seventh in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.0.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Seymour averaging 10.0.

Furman averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins.

Peterson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

