Smith and Western Illinois host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (11-7, 5-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-11, 2-6 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Little Rock after Sean Smith scored 26 points in Western Illinois’ 78-66 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 5-3 on their home court. Western Illinois is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 5-2 in OVC play. Little Rock is fourth in the OVC giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Western Illinois’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 68.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 69.9 Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Leathernecks. Smith is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

