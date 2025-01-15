Smith and the Western Illinois Leathernecks take on conference foe Morehead State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-9, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 5-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-9, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 5-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Western Illinois in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Morehead State ranks fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 against conference opponents. Western Illinois has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Morehead State scores 69.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles.

Marko Maletic is averaging 17.4 points for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.