Smith and the Weber State Wildcats host conference foe Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Weber State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on their home court. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 4.7.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 16.1 assists. Leia Beattie leads the Lumberjacks with 4.2.

Weber State averages 65.5 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 76.1 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Beattie is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

