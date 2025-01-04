Smith and the Cleveland State Vikings host conference foe IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-6, 3-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-6, 3-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Cleveland State in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Vikings have gone 7-2 at home. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in conference play. IU Indianapolis ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.8% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Vikings.

Paul Zilinskas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.