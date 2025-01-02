Smith and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host George Mason

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-2, 1-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-1, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-2, 1-0 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-1, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits George Mason after Mackenzie Smith scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-62 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Patriots have gone 6-0 in home games. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Nalani Kaysia leads the Patriots with 10.1 boards.

The Hawks are 1-0 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 10.9.

George Mason makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

Ziegler is averaging 17.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and five assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

