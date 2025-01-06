Small and West Virginia host Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 3-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Arizona after Javon Small scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 69-50 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers are 8-0 on their home court. West Virginia has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in Big 12 play. Arizona ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 3.2.

West Virginia scores 75.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.6 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Caleb Love is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

