Small and the No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers visit conference foe Kansas State

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and No. 23 West Virginia take on Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-3 on their home court. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Hawkins averaging 4.4.

The Mountaineers are 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 71.8 points per game, equal to what Kansas State allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. David N’Guessan is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Small is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

