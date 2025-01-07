Small and No. 21 West Virginia host Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 3-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 West Virginia takes on Arizona after Javon Small scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 69-50 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-0 at home. West Virginia scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in Big 12 play. Arizona scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

West Virginia makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Arizona scores 22.3 more points per game (84.8) than West Virginia allows to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

