Slaughter leads Missouri against No. 5 Texas

Missouri Tigers (12-10, 1-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (20-2, 6-1 SEC) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri Tigers (12-10, 1-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (20-2, 6-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits No. 5 Texas after Grace Slaughter scored 31 points in Missouri’s 78-77 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Longhorns have gone 10-0 at home. Texas leads the SEC with 45.4 points in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 9.3.

The Tigers are 1-6 in conference games. Missouri averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Texas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Missouri averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up.

The Longhorns and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

