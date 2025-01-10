Skorupski and Oakland host Detroit Mercy

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 4-2 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4, 4-2 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 4-2 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4, 4-2 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Detroit Mercy after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 79-73 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans are 7-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 against Horizon opponents. Oakland allows 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Titans.

Madison Royal-Davis is averaging 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

