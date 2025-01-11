SIU-Edwardsville wins 67-59 against Tennessee Tech

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-59 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday night. Taylor…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 25 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-59 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (11-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ring Malith scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Brian Taylor II had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ray Glasgow finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-8, 4-2). Jaylon Johnson added 16 points and three steals for Tennessee Tech. Daniel Egbuniwe also recorded seven points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams play on Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech hosts Southeast Missouri State.

