SIU-Edwardsville visits Western Illinois after McCowan’s 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-16, 2-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-9, 5-6 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Raegan McCowan scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 62-52 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks are 6-4 on their home court. Western Illinois scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 2-9 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brianna Wooldridge averaging 2.1.

Western Illinois scores 70.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.0 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Macy Silvey is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. KK Rodriguez is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

