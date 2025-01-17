SIU-Edwardsville visits UT Martin after Salaridze’s 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-6, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-10, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-6, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-10, 4-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Vladimer Salaridze scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 68-63 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-1 at home. UT Martin is second in the OVC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Salaridze averaging 2.9.

The Cougars are 5-2 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Ray’Sean Taylor averaging 4.1.

UT Martin averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UT Martin gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Skyhawks.

Taylor is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.