SIU-Edwardsville visits Ellis and Eastern Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-11, 0-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-6, 4-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-11, 0-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-6, 4-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Lalani Ellis scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-60 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 at home. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 60.6 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Illinois averages 60.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.4 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 58.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 67.5 Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Cougars meet Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

Brianna Wooldridge is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.