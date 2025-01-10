SIU-Edwardsville takes on Tennessee Tech, seeks 5th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee Tech trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Ring Malith leads the Cougars with 6.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Jaylon Johnson with 5.1.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 74.3 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech scores 8.2 more points per game (73.3) than SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents (65.1).

The Cougars and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Cougars.

Kyle Layton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

