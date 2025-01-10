SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee Tech after Rodriguez’s 20-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-12, 0-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-12, 0-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee Tech after KK Rodriguez scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-56 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars are 2-4 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 68.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 72.1 SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 8.1 points for the Cougars.

Peyton Carter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.