SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana following Harrison’s 26-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-10, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-7, 5-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-10, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-7, 5-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces SIU-Edwardsville after Damoni Harrison scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 7-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 72.9 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Screaming Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephen Olowoniyi is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Harrison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.