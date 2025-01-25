SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State following Taylor’s 24-point game

Morehead State Eagles (13-7, 8-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-7, 6-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Morehead State Eagles (13-7, 8-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-7, 6-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Morehead State after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 82-76 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ring Malith averaging 4.7.

The Eagles are 8-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Kenny White Jr. averaging 6.6.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

George Marshall is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.8 points. White is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

