SIU-Edwardsville hosts Lindenwood following Browning’s 21-point game

Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits SIU-Edwardsville after Markeith Browning II scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars are 5-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-4 record against teams over .500.

The Lions have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is sixth in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Browning averaging 3.5.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cougars.

Browning is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

