SIU-Edwardsville faces Tennessee State on 8-game road slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-13, 0-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-12, 0-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hits the road against Tennessee State looking to break its eight-game road skid.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Tennessee State gives up 75.1 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 41.1% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 58.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 75.1 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

Molly Sheehan is averaging 4.3 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

