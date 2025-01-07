Live Radio
SIU Edwardsville defeats Eastern Illinois 60-57

The Associated Press

January 7, 2025, 11:48 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 19 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 60-57 victory over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds for the Cougars (10-6, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ring Malith scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Desmond Polk had seven points and went 3 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Zion Fruster led the way for the Panthers (5-10, 1-3) with 17 points and three steals. Eastern Illinois also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals from Nakyel Shelton. Kooper Jacobi also had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

