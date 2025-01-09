Sinani’s 21 lead Campbell past Hampton 66-55

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jasin Sinani had 21 points in Campbell’s 66-55 victory over Hampton on Thursday night. Sinani also…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jasin Sinani had 21 points in Campbell’s 66-55 victory over Hampton on Thursday night.

Sinani also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Camels (7-9, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Cameron Gregory scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and five assists. Colby Duggan shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Pirates (8-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by George Beale, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Kyrese Mullen added 10 points.

Sinani scored five points in the first half and Campbell went into halftime trailing 30-20. Sinani’s 16-point second half helped Campbell close out the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

