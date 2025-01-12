Sinani leads Campbell against Elon after 21-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-5, 2-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-5, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Elon after Jasin Sinani scored 21 points in Campbell’s 66-55 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Phoenix have gone 6-0 at home. Elon is the CAA leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 3.9.

The Fighting Camels are 2-1 in CAA play. Campbell is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon averages 76.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 67.7 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 69.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 67.1 Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Fighting Camels square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is averaging 15.9 points for the Phoenix.

Sinani is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.