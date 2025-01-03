Sinani and the Campbell Fighting Camels take on conference foe UNC Wilmington

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-4, 0-1 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-4, 0-1 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasin Sinani and Campbell take on Donovan Newby and UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

The Seahawks have gone 8-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Khamari McGriff averaging 7.4.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington scores 81.9 points, 14.0 more per game than the 67.9 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 70.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.4 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Sinani is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

