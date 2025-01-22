Simpkins leads Elon against Monmouth after 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-14, 3-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-6, 4-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (5-14, 3-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-6, 4-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Monmouth after TJ Simpkins scored 21 points in Elon’s 79-77 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Phoenix are 7-0 on their home court. Elon is the CAA leader with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 8.2.

The Hawks are 3-3 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Collins averaging 2.0.

Elon is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 67.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 67.1 Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpkins is averaging 15 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 21.1 points. Madison Durr is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

