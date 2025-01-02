Simpkins’ 19 help Elon defeat North Carolina A&T 75-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — TJ Simpkins had 19 points in Elon’s 75-67 win against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — TJ Simpkins had 19 points in Elon’s 75-67 win against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Simpkins had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (10-4, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Nick Dorn scored 13 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Andrew King went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (4-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Landon Glasper, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Jahnathan Lamothe added 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

King led Elon with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-34 at the break. Elon went on an 8-0 run to make it a 58-42 lead with 14:25 left in the half. Simpkins scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.