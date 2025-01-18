Simmons scores 20 as Gardner-Webb knocks off South Carolina Upstate 97-68

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 97-68 on Saturday…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 97-68 on Saturday night.

Simmons shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3 Big South Conference). Pharell Boyogueno scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Anthony Selden shot 6 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding eight assists.

Breylin Garcia finished with 12 points for the Spartans (5-15, 1-4). South Carolina Upstate also got nine points and eight rebounds from Nic Book. Andrew McConnell finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Asheville and South Carolina Upstate plays High Point at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

