Simmons leads UNC Asheville against Winthrop after 24-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-15, 0-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Lalmani Simmons scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 60-57 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Winthrop is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Winthrop’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 59.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 63.1 Winthrop allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Dakota McCaughan is averaging 6.9 points and two steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

