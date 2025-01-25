Simmons leads San Jose State against Utah State after 23-point game

Utah State Aggies (1-18, 0-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Utah State Aggies (1-18, 0-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Utah State after Amiah Simmons scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 68-57 win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 at home. San Jose State is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 0-7 against conference opponents. Utah State gives up 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

San Jose State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 64.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 68.8 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Simmons is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

