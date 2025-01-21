Simmons leads Georgia Southern against Marshall after 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-13, 0-7 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-13, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Marshall after Jashanti Simmons scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-83 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-5 at home. Marshall is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 2-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by McKenna Eddings averaging 2.6.

Marshall scores 68.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 67.5 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Maier averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.