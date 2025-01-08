Simmons, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs square off against the Winthrop Eagles

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-9, 1-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-9, 1-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Winthrop in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 1-1 in conference play. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Doucet averaging 4.5.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 7.9 more points per game (84.5) than Gardner-Webb gives up (76.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15.9 points.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

