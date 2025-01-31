Simmons and San Jose State host Fresno State

San Jose State Spartans (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (9-13, 2-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Fresno State after Amiah Simmons scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 77-64 loss to the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 on their home court. Fresno State has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 2-7 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fresno State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.7% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Djessira Diawara is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Simmons is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

