Siena visits Manhattan following Seppala’s 31-point game

Siena Saints (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Manhattan after Teresa Seppala scored 31 points in Siena’s 76-73 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Jaspers have gone 3-1 at home. Manhattan is second in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hana Muhl averaging 5.0.

The Saints are 2-0 in MAAC play. Siena has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Manhattan averages 62.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 68.5 Siena allows. Siena averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Manhattan allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jaspers.

Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

