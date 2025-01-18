Siena hosts Merrimack after Seppala’s 21-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-2 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-8, 4-2 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Merrimack after Teresa Seppala scored 21 points in Siena’s 79-59 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Saints are 4-4 on their home court. Siena is fourth in the MAAC scoring 63.5 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Warriors are 3-3 in MAAC play. Merrimack averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Siena’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anajah Brown is averaging 9.8 points and seven rebounds for the Saints.

Thalia Shepard is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

