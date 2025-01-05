Siena hosts Iona following Freeman’s 24-point game

Iona Gaels (4-10, 1-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-7, 2-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (4-10, 1-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-7, 2-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Iona after Major Freeman scored 24 points in Siena’s 103-95 overtime victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Saints are 3-2 on their home court. Siena gives up 72.5 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-2 in MAAC play. Iona has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Siena is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 66.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.5 Siena gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for the Saints.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.