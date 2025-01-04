Siena faces Iona after Freeman’s 24-point showing

Iona Gaels (4-10, 1-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-7, 2-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (4-10, 1-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-7, 2-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Iona after Major Freeman scored 24 points in Siena’s 103-95 overtime win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Saints are 3-2 on their home court. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Coyle averaging 3.4.

The Gaels are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 6.4.

Siena averages 70.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Iona allows. Iona averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Siena allows.

The Saints and Gaels square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coyle is averaging 11.1 points for the Saints.

Moundi is averaging 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.