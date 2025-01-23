Live Radio
Siena and Mount St. Mary’s face off in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 3:22 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-10, 3-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Mount St. Mary’s in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Saints are 4-3 on their home court. Siena has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 7.1.

Siena is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Siena allows.

The Saints and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is averaging seven points for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is shooting 49.1% and averaging 12.2 points for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

