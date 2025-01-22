Shoats, Siena Saints to host Adebayo and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-10, 3-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-10, 3-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dola Adebayo and Mount St. Mary’s take on Justice Shoats and Siena in MAAC action.

The Saints have gone 4-3 in home games. Siena is fifth in the MAAC scoring 69.9 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 4-3 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks ninth in the MAAC allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Siena scores 69.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 72.5 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Siena allows.

The Saints and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Coyle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Shoats is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 6.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Adebayo is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.