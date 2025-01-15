Sherry and Elon host Drexel

Elon Phoenix (12-5, 3-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-7, 2-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes…

Elon Phoenix (12-5, 3-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-7, 2-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Drexel after Sam Sherry scored 23 points in Elon’s 81-68 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Dragons have gone 2-3 at home. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 7.8.

The Phoenix are 3-1 in CAA play. Elon ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherry averaging 6.1.

Drexel’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 15.2 points for the Dragons.

TJ Simpkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

