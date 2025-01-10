Shepard and Merrimack host Manhattan

Merrimack Warriors (7-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-6, 2-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (7-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-6, 2-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Manhattan after Thalia Shepard scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 64-53 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers are 4-2 in home games. Manhattan scores 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 3-1 in MAAC play. Merrimack ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Manhattan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 36.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 assists.

Madison Roman is averaging 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

