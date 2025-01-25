Shelton leads Eastern Illinois against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-11, 3-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-14, 1-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-11, 3-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-14, 1-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Nakyel Shelton scored 38 points in Eastern Illinois’ 73-66 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-4 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-6 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 74.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.5 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Campion is averaging four points and four assists for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.