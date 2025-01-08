Shelstad and No. 15 Oregon host Ohio State

Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oregon plays Ohio State after Jackson Shelstad scored 23 points in Oregon’s 83-79 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-2 at home. Ohio State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 2-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Ohio State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Oregon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio State allows.

The Buckeyes and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Royal is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Nate Bittle is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.