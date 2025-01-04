Live Radio
Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Norfolk State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 3:42 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-12) at Norfolk State Spartans (9-7)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Norfolk State after Ketron Shaw scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 81-66 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Christian Ings averaging 3.8.

The Hawks have gone 0-11 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Norfolk State averages 74.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.6 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ings is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Spartans.

Shaw is averaging 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

