Shavers leads Texas Tech against BYU after 21-point performance

BYU Cougars (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays BYU after Jasmine Shavers scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 71-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders are 9-2 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech averages 65.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 64.0 BYU gives up. BYU averages 68.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 64.1 Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

