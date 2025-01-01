Shah leads Cal Poly against UC Irvine after 25-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 1-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 1-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Irvine after Annika Shah scored 25 points in Cal Poly’s 66-58 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Anteaters have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine is sixth in the Big West scoring 59.9 points while shooting 35.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-1 in Big West play. Cal Poly is third in the Big West with 13.5 assists per game led by Shah averaging 2.5.

UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Lee is averaging 9.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Anteaters.

Shah is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.