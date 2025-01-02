Shah leads Cal Poly against UC Irvine after 25-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 1-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 1-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Irvine after Annika Shah scored 25 points in Cal Poly’s 66-58 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Anteaters are 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 12.5 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.0.

The Mustangs have gone 1-1 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Shah is averaging 15.2 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.