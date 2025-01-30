Shah leads Cal Poly against CSU Bakersfield after 24-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-18, 1-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-10, 4-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-18, 1-8 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-10, 4-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Bakersfield after Annika Shah scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 78-71 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 4-4 on their home court. Cal Poly is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 1-8 against conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Cal Poly scores 57.1 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 69.6 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cal Poly gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is averaging 14.9 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Caldwell is averaging 4.6 points for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 9.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.